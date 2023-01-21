TRUMBULL NEWS: DISTURBANCE ATTRACTS POLICE ATTENTION AT SHOPPING CENTER

#Trumbull CT–A large police response resulted from numerous 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the local Stop & Shop grocery store on Quality Street late Friday afternoon, but they only found one (1) man who had been knocked unconscious in an altercation between two (2) men. At about 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Police responded to a disturbance at this Quality Street shopping center, for what was originally reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Responding officers found two (2) men who had been involved in an argument outside in the driveway, which was followed by a face-to-face confrontation, and an exchange of them spitting on each other. One of the men punched the other, knocking him to the ground when the other man grabbed the arm of an acquaintance who was filming the incident on her cell phone. That injured man was treated at the scene by EMS personnel and transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for a head wound. There were no other injuries to any others involved. Officers remained on the scene to collect witness information and expected that charges would be lodged soon. A preliminary investigation had not been completed at the time of this release.