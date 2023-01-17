Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Brawl At The Mall Formerly Known As Westfield Mall

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 17, 2023

#Trumbull CT–On Monday evening, January 16, 2023, Trumbull Police arrested a teenager after he was found to be carrying a hatchet and intimidating other youths inside of the Trumbull Mall. A fifteen (15) year old male from Bridgeport, was arrested and charged for his involvement in this incident. At approximately 7:00 p.m., as officers were working a security detail at the Trumbull Mall, due to a recent uptick in disturbances that have occurred, they were approached by a patron who pointed to a group of juveniles that were in the food court area. The patron advised officers that one of the juveniles was threatening others and he was holding an ax, which was later found to be a hatchet. Several juveniles were then observed running out of the mall into the parking lot near the food court area. The group of juveniles pointed to the lone male juvenile who was standing in the parking lot near Macy’s, and indicated that he had an ax or a machete in his possession. Officers then apprehended the suspect near the bus stop and found he was carrying a hatchet with a yellow and black handle concealed in his waistband. He was taken into custody without any further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The fifteen (15) year old male was arrested and brought to the Trumbull Police Headquarters where he was processed and criminally charged with Breach of Peace and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. He was later released to the custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on January 30, 2023#Trumbull CT–On Monday evening, January 16, 2023, Trumbull Police arrested a teenager after he was found to be carrying a hatchet and intimidating other youths inside of the Trumbull Mall. A fifteen (15) year old male from Bridgeport, was arrested and charged for his involvement in this incident. At approximately 7:00 p.m., as officers were working a security detail at the Trumbull Mall, due to a recent uptick in disturbances that have occurred, they were approached by a patron who pointed to a group of juveniles that were in the food court area. The patron advised officers that one of the juveniles was threatening others and he was holding an ax, which was later found to be a hatchet. Several juveniles were then observed running out of the mall into the parking lot near the food court area. The group of juveniles pointed to the lone male juvenile who was standing in the parking lot near Macy’s, and indicated that he had an ax or a machete in his possession. Officers then apprehended the suspect near the bus stop and found he was carrying a hatchet with a yellow and black handle concealed in his waistband. He was taken into custody without any further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The fifteen (15) year old male was arrested and brought to the Trumbull Police Headquarters where he was processed and criminally charged with Breach of Peace and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. He was later released to the custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on January 30, 2023.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Crash Sends Car Into House

Jan 16, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Fairfield Trumbull

Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU

Jan 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

NY MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING DELIVERY PACKAGES IN TRUMBULL

Jan 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Route 8 Shutdown

Jan 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Brawl At The Mall Formerly Known As Westfield Mall

Jan 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed

Jan 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Water Main Break

Jan 16, 2023 Stephen Krauchick