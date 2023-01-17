Trumbull News: Brawl At The Mall Formerly Known As Westfield Mall

#Trumbull CT–On Monday evening, January 16, 2023, Trumbull Police arrested a teenager after he was found to be carrying a hatchet and intimidating other youths inside of the Trumbull Mall. A fifteen (15) year old male from Bridgeport, was arrested and charged for his involvement in this incident. At approximately 7:00 p.m., as officers were working a security detail at the Trumbull Mall, due to a recent uptick in disturbances that have occurred, they were approached by a patron who pointed to a group of juveniles that were in the food court area. The patron advised officers that one of the juveniles was threatening others and he was holding an ax, which was later found to be a hatchet. Several juveniles were then observed running out of the mall into the parking lot near the food court area. The group of juveniles pointed to the lone male juvenile who was standing in the parking lot near Macy’s, and indicated that he had an ax or a machete in his possession. Officers then apprehended the suspect near the bus stop and found he was carrying a hatchet with a yellow and black handle concealed in his waistband. He was taken into custody without any further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The fifteen (15) year old male was arrested and brought to the Trumbull Police Headquarters where he was processed and criminally charged with Breach of Peace and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. He was later released to the custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on January 30, 2023#Trumbull CT–On Monday evening, January 16, 2023, Trumbull Police arrested a teenager after he was found to be carrying a hatchet and intimidating other youths inside of the Trumbull Mall. A fifteen (15) year old male from Bridgeport, was arrested and charged for his involvement in this incident. At approximately 7:00 p.m., as officers were working a security detail at the Trumbull Mall, due to a recent uptick in disturbances that have occurred, they were approached by a patron who pointed to a group of juveniles that were in the food court area. The patron advised officers that one of the juveniles was threatening others and he was holding an ax, which was later found to be a hatchet. Several juveniles were then observed running out of the mall into the parking lot near the food court area. The group of juveniles pointed to the lone male juvenile who was standing in the parking lot near Macy’s, and indicated that he had an ax or a machete in his possession. Officers then apprehended the suspect near the bus stop and found he was carrying a hatchet with a yellow and black handle concealed in his waistband. He was taken into custody without any further incident. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. The fifteen (15) year old male was arrested and brought to the Trumbull Police Headquarters where he was processed and criminally charged with Breach of Peace and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. He was later released to the custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on January 30, 2023.

