“HAVEN HOT CHICKEN” OPENING ITS THIRD LOCATION IN NORWALK

#Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings NashvilleHot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, today announced that it its third location at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2500 square foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.

“We are over the moon to bring our signature menu to Fairfield County, introducing a whole new population to the deliciousness of Nashville-Hot – and ‘Not’ – Chicken Sandwiches,” said Jason Sobocinski, Haven Hot Chicken co-founder. “To celebrate and meet our new community, we’re planning a big opening day party with a ribbon cutting, activities AND we’ll be giving a free sandwich to the first 300 guests visiting this new hotspot in-person!”

Offering easy in-and-out access and ample parking, the location offers the convenience of a quick bite to eat when running errands at Fed-Ex, Whole Foods, the bank and more. In addition to 25+ seats for in-house dining, Haven Hot Chicken also offers convenient ordering options of curbside pickup via their website as well as 3rd party delivery through UberEats.

The restaurant’s signature item was voted “Best Chicken Sandwich” in Connecticut Magazine’s annual Readers Poll in 2021.