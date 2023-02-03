Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

NORWALK NEWS: SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

Feb 3, 2023

#Norwalk CT–On September 20, 2021, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint of sexual assault against a juvenile victim. Patrol Officers responded and learned the details of the incident and that the suspect had left the area. The Norwalk Police Special Victim’s Unit was notified and assumed the investigation.

A detailed and extensive investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families as well as The Children’s Connection. The investigation revealed that the suspect, Manuel Guaman had lived with the child’s family and had sexually assaulted the child many

times over several years. When the child disclosed to their parents what had happened, the Norwalk Police were notified. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained by Detective LaPak.

The Norwalk Police Special Services Division along with the United States Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force developed information that Guaman was staying in Danbury. On February 3, 2023, investigators located and arrested Guaman at 116 Coalpit Hill Road Danbury.

Arrested: Manuel Mesias Guaman Japa, 46 of 116 Coalpit Hill Rd, Apt B, Danbury, CT.

Charges: Sexual Assault in the First Degree of a Person Under Thirteen Years Old and The Actor is Over Two Years Older, Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Illegal Sexual Contact with a Person Under Thirteen Years of Age.

Bond: $1,500,000

Court: February 14, 2023

NORWALK NEWS: SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

