Stratford

Secrets to Getting Published

Jan 6, 2023

Secrets to Getting Published” on Saturday, January 28 at 2 pm. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Writing a book is only the first step and getting published presents its

own unique challenges. For the Stratford Library program, Jan Kardys

of Black Hawk Literary Agency will present an in-depth look at the

publishing process from start to finish. The workshop begins from

manuscript to printed book, how to write a query letter and find a

literary agent, nonfiction book proposals, social media marketing,

subsidiary rights, contract deal points and many other vital topics. The

process of self-publishing vs traditional publishing will also be

discussed.

“Secrets to Getting Published” begins at 2 pm on January 28 in the

Stratford Library Lovell Room. It is free, but registration is required at:

https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/9749328.

For further information call: 203.385.4164 or email:

slaask@stratfordlibrary.org.

