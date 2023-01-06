Secrets to Getting Published” on Saturday, January 28 at 2 pm. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Writing a book is only the first step and getting published presents its
own unique challenges. For the Stratford Library program, Jan Kardys
of Black Hawk Literary Agency will present an in-depth look at the
publishing process from start to finish. The workshop begins from
manuscript to printed book, how to write a query letter and find a
literary agent, nonfiction book proposals, social media marketing,
subsidiary rights, contract deal points and many other vital topics. The
process of self-publishing vs traditional publishing will also be
discussed.
“Secrets to Getting Published” begins at 2 pm on January 28 in the
Stratford Library Lovell Room. It is free, but registration is required at:
https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/9749328.
For further information call: 203.385.4164 or email:
slaask@stratfordlibrary.org.
