State EValuateCT Dashboard Highlighting Connecticut’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Market

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has launched a new digital tool that illustrates Connecticut’s electric vehicle (EV) market and EV infrastructure. It was developed in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (CTDMV) and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CTDEEP).

EValuateCT is a comprehensive dashboard providing insights into the current state of vehicle electrification in Connecticut—including where public EV chargers are located throughout the state, what EV makes and models are most popular, in which communities EVs are registered, and more.

“This new, innovative dashboard makes the data of Connecticut’s electric vehicle infrastructure accessible and serves as a valuable tool for residents, travelers, policymakers, and other stakeholders,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “I want to thank our partners at CTDMV and CTDEEP for their partnership on this project. We are proud to say we have the most current data visualization for vehicle electrification and the locations for public EV chargers—a valued convenience for travelers with electric vehicles.”

“DEEP is pleased to support the EValuateCT dashboard through our ongoing data analysis efforts,” said Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes. “Data metrics are critical to informing our efforts to expand the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Purchase Rebate (CHEAPR) program to be more equitable in how we include low to moderate income EV purchasers, as well as including more EVs, public and private fleets, medium-heavy duty vehicles, school buses and even electric bicycles! This dashboard will be a valuable tool to help consumers navigate the growing EV landscape in Connecticut and the exciting options available.”

Since January 1, 2020, the number of registered EVs in Connecticut has increased by 158%. As of December 2022, there were 30,124 EVs registered with CTDMV (including battery and plug-in hybrid EVs). With over 360 available public EV charging stations in the state and additional chargers being planned in the coming years, EV drivers living in or visiting Connecticut can access vehicle charging at many convenient locations. The new EValuateCT tool will make these trends easier for everyone to see as more Connecticut drivers are discovering that EVs are fun to drive, and offer increasing ranges along with lower operating costs.

In September, Connecticut’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). NEVI was established and funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, allowing states to receive federal funding to build a convenient, reliable, and affordable electric vehicle charging network across the country. CTDOT will receive $52.5 million in federal funding over the next five years to deploy the state’s plan.

EValuateCT is made possible through a collaboration between CTDOT, CTDMV, CTDEEP, and Atlas Public Policy to provide analytics regarding the state of transportation electrification in Connecticut. CTDEEP provides aggregate vehicle registration data to Atlas Public Policy twice a year. All other data sources , such as demographic data, retail electricity prices, and charging data , are obtained through federal government databases.

EValuateCT was created with the support of and funding from the U.S. Climate Alliance and is powered by Microsoft Power BI.

To learn more about Connecticut’s electric vehicle resources, visit portal.ct.gov/DOT/Sustainability-and-Resiliency/Connecticut-Electric-Vehicle-Planning-Resources.

This news report is made possible by:

https://www.bmwofbridgeport.com/