Funds to Assist Renters Facing Eviction

Jan 27, 2023

Bridgeport, CT – Yesterday, Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund that will assist renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. UniteCT and the Rent Bank have provided $12.5 million for the fund and plans to allot households up to $5,000 to cover the cost of rent that may be past due.

To inquire for eligibility, renters must call the UniteCT Call Center at 1-844-864-8328 where they will be directed to speak with a local UniteCT Resource Center. Tenants will be able to complete the application and will also be granted access to mediators at Quinnipiac University’s Center on Dispute Resolution if a tenant requires but does not have legal representation.

State Representative Antonio Felipe stated, “Protecting our most vulnerable populations, especially those at risk of eviction and homelessness, is essential to supporting our communities as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and pre-existing challenges. I thank Governor Lamont for extending this important protection and look forward to continuing to find tangible ways to ensure that we are providing opportunities for all communities to recover and thrive.”

“Everyone deserves a place they call home and the financial implications due to unforeseen circumstances should not constitute those who are struggling financially to be evicted,” said State Senator Herron Gaston. “I am thankful to Governor Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Housing for this new funding that is set to assist those in need.”

Mayor Ganim stated, “I would like to thank Governor Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno for initiating the Eviction Prevention Fund. The fund will serve as a crutch for a lot of renters in our city that may need extra assistance during their time of need. I’m hopeful this will allow renters to remain in their homes and not fall victim to displacement from their communities.”

