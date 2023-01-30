Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Increase To School Meal Programs

Jan 30, 2023

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) will join advocates to announce significant federal funding increases for both the Supplemental Nutritional Insurance Program (SNAP) and child nutrition programs, which include school meal programs, as growing numbers of Connecticut families face food insecurity this winter.

The federal budget includes $154 billion for SNAP, an increase of $13.4 billion over last year, $28.5 billion for Child Nutrition Programs including historic funding allowing schools to serve healthy meals, and $6 billion for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Connecticut’s SNAP and child nutrition programs are expected to receive a boost of millions of dollars to support access to affordable and nutritious foods.

According to Feeding America, nearly 400,000 people in Connecticut face hunger, equating to one in every 10 residents. Nearly one in 8 children is food insecure.

