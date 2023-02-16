Bridgeport News: Robbery Suspect Captured

#Bridgeport CT– On Thursday February 16, 2023, the Bridgeport Police Department arrested 46-year-old Bridgeport resident Jorge Ruiz (DOB 01/19/1977) for multiple armed robberies that occurred throughout the City of Bridgeport and other municipalities in the State of Connecticut.

During the time of his arrest, Jorge Ruiz had an outstanding robbery warrant for an armed robbery that occurred at Sergio’s Pizza located at 780 Madison Avenue on February 1, 2023. Jorge Ruiz was armed with a Mac 10 / Uzi type firearm during this robbery.

On February 15, 2023, at approximately 7:15 pm, the Junco and Sons Market located at 616 William Street was robbed at gunpoint. On February 16, 2023, at approximately 1:15 am, the Cumberland Farms Gas Station located at 2525 East Main Street was robbed at gunpoint. On February 16, 2023, at approximately 5:25 am, the Checkers Food Store & Deli located at 233 North Avenue was robbed at gunpoint. Jorge Ruiz is a suspect in all three robberies.

As a result of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Patrol Division investigation into the Checkers robbery, police officers were able to locate an unoccupied vehicle associated with the crime and call for a Connecticut State Police (CSP) K9 team to conduct a track for the suspect(s). The CSP K9 team (Trooper 1st Class Michael Trudeau & K9 “Hector”) tracked the suspect vehicle to the area of 100 Front Street, where they located and identified suspect Jorge Ruiz. At that point, suspect Ruiz was taken into custody for 4 outstanding warrants. Ruiz was transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with the following:

Warrant-Robbery in the 1st Degree (Sergio’s Pizza, BPT CT) Bond is set at $100,000.

Warrant-Violation of Probation (BPT CT) Bond is set at $50,000.

Warrant-Violation of Probation (Stratford CT) Bond is set at $10,000.

Warrant-Violation of Probation (Naugatuck CT) Bond is set at $60,000.

Jorge Ruiz was released from the CT Department of Corrections in December of 2021 after serving 14 years for multiple armed robberies. He also has convictions for escape and firearms offenses.

Additional charges for armed robbery, firearms violations, and larceny are pending. An updated press release will be submitted by the close of business.

I would like to thank the officers assigned to the BPD Patrol Division, the Detective Bureau’s Robbery Squad, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the CSP K9 Unit for their hard work in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion. BPD Robbery Squad Detective Damien Csech has done an outstanding job as the case officer.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is requested to contact the case officer at 203-581-5205. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.