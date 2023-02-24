CT To Receive Additional $ For Heating

Connecticut will receive an additional $19.6 million in federal funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), as part of the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill. Since November, Connecticut has received more than $105 million in LIHEAP funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“LIHEAP helps thousands of Connecticut families and seniors keep their lights on and their homes warm each year. This winter’s high energy costs have put a major strain on the program, and that’s why our delegation has consistently pushed the administration to get as much federal funding out the door as possible. I’m glad to see our state receive an additional $19.6 million to help more people afford their energy bills and stay warm,” said Murphy.

“Everywhere I travel across our state, I hear again and again from people fearful and angry about the crushing cost of home heating bills. This $19.6 million for LIHEAP will deliver real relief to Connecticut families when they need it most. No one should ever have to choose between putting food on their table, keeping the lights on, or heating their home, and thanks to this funding, fewer people will face those tough choices this winter,” said Blumenthal.

“I have long believed that no one should have to choose between buying groceries or keeping their homes warm. This additional $19.6 million in LIHEAP funding that I secured while Chair of the Appropriations Committee for Connecticut’s families is a matter of values, and the government has a moral responsibility to ensure hard working families can make ends meet,” said DeLauro. “That is why I continue to strongly support the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which has provided energy assistance for more than 40 years to our most vulnerable families and children amid steeply rising energy prices. Not only will this help working families save money, it will help reduce mortality rates here in Connecticut and across the country. I am proud to fight for robust investments in programs like LIHEAP that help working families and seniors by reducing energy insecurity, lowering their cost of living, and improving health outcomes.”

“At a time when families are struggling with the impact of volatile energy prices, LIHEAP is a lifeline,” said Hayes. Connecticut will receive $19.6 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ease the burden of utility costs and prevent shut-offs across the state. This support is particularly important as over 40% of Connecticut households rely on home heating oil or petroleum products to meet their primary heating needs. In Congress, I will continue to advocate for additional funding for this vital resource and efforts that promote energy independence.”

“Rising home heating costs have placed a strain on household budgets across the state and country,” said Larson. “The Connecticut delegation has worked together throughout the fall and winter to ensure this crucial program is fully funded. Today’s announcement will ensure families struggling to afford to heat their homes have the support they need.”

“Spring is just around the corner, but we’ve still got cold weather ahead of us in eastern Connecticut—that’s why it was so important that we worked together to re-fuel the federal LIHEAP program, and now this new funding is going to be there for our people in our region when they need it,” said Courtney. “This federal support is going to provide real, tangible financial relief to thousands of households in our region, it’s going to help people stay warm in their homes, and there are more households that qualify for this support now than ever before thanks to new program rules. My office is ready to help anyone in eastern Connecticut who is interested in this support.”

“LIHEAP is a lifeline for thousands of Fourth District families who struggle to afford high energy bills,” said Himes. This funding means that recipients throughout Connecticut will receive the support they need to pay their bills and keep their families safe and warm through the colder months.”

