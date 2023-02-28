Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS STATE OFFICE BUILDINGS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC TUESDAY DUE TO WINTER STORM

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 27, 2023

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is ordering all executive branch state office buildings closed to the public on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, due to the winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut.

The governor is directing that:

All level 2 state employees who are able to telework shall telework for the duration of the storm related closures; and

All level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be performed via telework should not report to work in-person.

Level 2 state employees include all of those who were previously designated as “nonessential” based on their respective job duties. Level 1 state employees are those who were previously designated as “essential” and shall report as scheduled or directed. The terminology used for these classifications was modified through an executive order issued in 2018.

“We’ve lucked out so far this winter season with very little snow up until now, however that is looking like it will change Monday night as a significant snowstorm will come through Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “While it’s looking like most of the snow will fall during the overnight hours, it will continue into the morning commute, making travel difficult, and some lingering snow is expected to continue throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, we will close state office buildings for the day on Tuesday. All level 2 state employees should stay home on Tuesday, and those whose job responsibilities can be completed remotely should do so. I strongly encourage everyone in Connecticut to stay off the roads on Tuesday morning unless absolutely necessary, particularly during the height of the storm so that plow crews can clear the roads and keep everyone safe.”

