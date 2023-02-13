Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

JUVENILES ARRESTED FOR STOLEN CAR POSSESSION AT TRUMBULL MALL

Feb 13, 2023

Trumbull Police charged two (2) juvenile males after they ran from a stolen car that was parked

at the Trumbull Mall, on Monday, February 13. The sixteen (16) year old suspects, both from

Bridgeport, were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.

At approximately 1:00 PM, Trumbullofficers were notified that a stolen 2021 Kia Sportage was

driving on mall property. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the New Haven police on

February 1st.

As the two (2) juvenile suspects were attempting to re-enter the stolen Kia,

officers approached them, but both suspects fled the area and ran inside of the mall with

Trumbull officers engaged in a foot pursuit. Both juvenile suspects were eventually

apprehended by police inside of JC Penney. One of the apprehended suspects was wearing an

ankle monitor bracelet as the result of a previous arrest. The recovered Kia was found to have

significant damage to its steering column, and had a USB cord attached to the ignition.

The teens were then transported to Trumbull Police Headquarters, where they were charged

with Larceny 1st degree, Interfering with Police, and Disorderly Conduct. They were later

released to the custody of their parents on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on

February 14, 2023.

