Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center

On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the

woman. After the game, the victim was waiting in the vestibule when two women approached them and began swearing at them. The victim walked outside, and the two women followed and assaulted them. Janet and Lawry Jefferson were identified as the assailants, along with a juvenile suspect. All were charged with Breach of Peace 2nd degree and released on a promise to appear in court.

