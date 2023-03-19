Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

MAN ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY WITH KNIFE AT TRUMBULL MALL

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Mar 19, 2023

Trumbull Police arrested a local man after he was shoplifting at the Trumbull mall and

brandished a knife to aid his escape on Thursday, March 16. Jonathan Sierra, age 41,

of Benham Avenue, Bridgeport was apprehended by police and charged for his actions

regarding this incident.

At about 4:00 P.M., the Trumbull police were notified of a robbery involving a male who

pulled a knife on JC Penney loss prevention officers while they were attempting to detain

him for shoplifting from the store. JC Penney loss prevention officers observed Sierra

inside of the store with an open empty bag and observe him conceal multiple pairs of

jeans and a watch inside of the bag. Sierra eventually left JC Penney’s where loss

prevention officers attempted to stop him and retrieve the stolen items from Sierra’s

hands, but he pulled the bag away, took a black knife out of his jacket pocket, and

displayed it in a threatening manner. Sierra then fled the store when loss prevention

officers lost sight of him.

As officers were canvassing the area, officers observed Sierra sitting on the corner of

Main Street and Old Town Road, in Bridgeport where he boarded a GBTA bus, and then

it drove away. Officers were able to stop the bus nearby where they located Sierra and

positively identified him as the fleeing robbery suspect. Sierra was then taken into

custody without further incident, and police located a folding knife in his possession. No

injuries were reported in this incident.

Sierra has a lengthy arrest history to include larceny, robbery, assault and drug related

offenses.

Sierra was then transported to the Trumbull Police Headquarters where he was charged

with and Robbery 1stdegree, Larceny 6thdegree, and was held on a $5,000 bond. He is

scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 27, 2023.

