TRUMBULL NEWS: WANTED MAN ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR

#Trumbull Police arrested a man, that had two (2) outstanding arrest warrants, after he was caught entering a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Thursday morning, March 9th. Police located the stolen vehicle in the mall parking lot, where Hiram Manuel Medero, age 28, of New Haven, was arrested and charged accordingly.

At approximately 9:30 AM, an officer located the stolen 2019 Chevrolet TRX occupied by a female passenger, with the engine running, as it was parked near the food court at the mall. Officers confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Bridgeport Police Department on March 6. Observant officers worked together by converging in the area when Medero was seen walking towards the stolen vehicle with two (2) cups of coffee in his hands. He opened the door, placed one foot inside of the vehicle, and as he placed the coffee inside of the vehicle officers blocked in the stolen vehicle, and arrested Medero as he was entering the driver’s seat. The female passenger was detained by police as Medero was arrested without further incident.

Medero stated the female passenger in the vehicle had nothing to do with any criminal activity, and that he got the vehicle from a party known to him. Medero said that he drove the vehicle to the Trumbull mall, from New Haven, to get coffee and then he was going to drop a female passenger off at work. The police investigation determined that the female passenger was unaware that the vehicle was stolen and she was eventually released from the scene. Medero was charged with Larceny 2nd degree, for possession of the stolen vehicle, and was held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 17.

Medero had an active warrant for his arrest for Failure to Appear that was issued by Adult Probation in New Haven for Violation of Probation and was held on another $25,000 bond. He also had a second arrest warrant issued by the Connecticut State Police – Troop H for weapons charges in a correctional facility with an additional $25,000 bond.

