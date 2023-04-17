Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

FIGHTS AT TRUMBULL CARNIVAL LEAD TO JUVENILE ARRESTS AND WEAPON CHARGE

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 17, 2023

Trumbull CT– On Friday, April 14, 2023, Trumbull police were notified of a fight at the Hillcrest Middle School carnival where one (1) teen pulled out a knife on another teen before leaving the area. The thirteen (13) year old male resident of Grasmere Avenue in Fairfield, was eventually located by police and arrested for his involvement in this altercation. Around 8:30 PM, Trumbull police were notified of a fight that occurred at the carnival, and officers were given a description of the youth who displayed a knife. A witness told officers that they observed two (2) individuals fighting when one (1) teen pulled out a knife on the other teen. The second teen backed off, and then both left the area. As officers checked the area they located the suspect that matched the description who had the knife. This juvenile was detained and a camouflage pocketknife was eventually located in his possession. The teen told police that he did display the knife, but had no intention of using it as he was just carrying it for protection. Throughout the night numerous officers were dealing with the many groups of unruly roving groups of juveniles who were causing disturbances at the carnival. At one point, a large group of juveniles was observed running towards the wood line with their phones out stating that “there is about to be a fight”. Responding officers observed a large group of teens circle around two (2) other juveniles who were actively fighting while the group recorded the incident on their cell phones. Responding officers were able to quickly break up this fight and take both of these teens into police custody.

One involved juvenile stated that he was approached by an unknown group of teens who asked him if he wanted to “slap box” another male for $10. This juvenile agreed to it and did not know who the other male juvenile was. The involved juvenile stated he and the other male began to “slap box” at which time police arrived and broke them up. The teens stated that it was not a real fight it was just a TikTok trend that is popular. No injuries were reported on this night at the carnival. A fifteen (15) year old male resident of Woodend Road Monroe, and a sixteen (16) year old male resident of Merritt Street Bridgeport, were both arrested and charged with Breach of Peace. They were both released to the custody of their guardians on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, at 60 Housatonic Avenue, on April 26, 2023. The teen with the knife was arrested and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and a Breach of Peace. He was released to the custody of his mother, on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, at 60 Housatonic Avenue, on April 24, 2023.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Trumbull

Trumbull News: Kitchen Fire

Apr 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Crash!

Mar 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

MAN ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY WITH KNIFE AT TRUMBULL MALL

Mar 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Trumbull

FIGHTS AT TRUMBULL CARNIVAL LEAD TO JUVENILE ARRESTS AND WEAPON CHARGE

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CTDOT Reminds Drivers to Play a Role in Work Zone Safety

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Stalking/Violation for a Criminal Protective Order

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick