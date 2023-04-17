FIGHTS AT TRUMBULL CARNIVAL LEAD TO JUVENILE ARRESTS AND WEAPON CHARGE

Trumbull CT– On Friday, April 14, 2023, Trumbull police were notified of a fight at the Hillcrest Middle School carnival where one (1) teen pulled out a knife on another teen before leaving the area. The thirteen (13) year old male resident of Grasmere Avenue in Fairfield, was eventually located by police and arrested for his involvement in this altercation. Around 8:30 PM, Trumbull police were notified of a fight that occurred at the carnival, and officers were given a description of the youth who displayed a knife. A witness told officers that they observed two (2) individuals fighting when one (1) teen pulled out a knife on the other teen. The second teen backed off, and then both left the area. As officers checked the area they located the suspect that matched the description who had the knife. This juvenile was detained and a camouflage pocketknife was eventually located in his possession. The teen told police that he did display the knife, but had no intention of using it as he was just carrying it for protection. Throughout the night numerous officers were dealing with the many groups of unruly roving groups of juveniles who were causing disturbances at the carnival. At one point, a large group of juveniles was observed running towards the wood line with their phones out stating that “there is about to be a fight”. Responding officers observed a large group of teens circle around two (2) other juveniles who were actively fighting while the group recorded the incident on their cell phones. Responding officers were able to quickly break up this fight and take both of these teens into police custody.

One involved juvenile stated that he was approached by an unknown group of teens who asked him if he wanted to “slap box” another male for $10. This juvenile agreed to it and did not know who the other male juvenile was. The involved juvenile stated he and the other male began to “slap box” at which time police arrived and broke them up. The teens stated that it was not a real fight it was just a TikTok trend that is popular. No injuries were reported on this night at the carnival. A fifteen (15) year old male resident of Woodend Road Monroe, and a sixteen (16) year old male resident of Merritt Street Bridgeport, were both arrested and charged with Breach of Peace. They were both released to the custody of their guardians on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, at 60 Housatonic Avenue, on April 26, 2023. The teen with the knife was arrested and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and a Breach of Peace. He was released to the custody of his mother, on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, at 60 Housatonic Avenue, on April 24, 2023.

This press release was made possible by: