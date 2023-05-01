Trumbull News: 3 Arrested For Stolen Car, Drugs and A Big Knife

#Trumbull CT– On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Trumbull police arrested three (3) men as they exited the Trumbull Shopping Mall as they tried to elude officers nearby. The individuals walked away from a stolen vehicle and were also found to be in possession of drugs and a large knife. Keisean Chavis, age 21, of Chapel Street, Isaiah Johnson, age 20, of Howard Avenue, and Giovanni Abreu, age 19, of Kimberly Avenue, all residents of New Haven, were arrested for their involvement in this incident.

Around 5:30 PM, officers observed the three (3) men walking towards a stolen vehicle, but when the men observed the police they immediately turned away from the stolen vehicle and began walking back towards the mall. As the officers approached the men, Chavis threw the keys to the stolen vehicle on the sidewalk. Trumbull police located an Acura ILX on the Trumbull Mall property that had been reported stolen to the New Haven police on April 28. All three (3) men were then taken into police custody without incident and admitted to coming to the Trumbull Mall in the stolen vehicle. Chavis admitted to police that he drove the vehicle to the Trumbull mall, and he was found to be in possession of a large pocket knife. Abreu was found to have several individualized glassine bags of crack cocaine in his possession. Both Chavis and Abreu are convicted felons and have lengthy criminal histories to include prior convictions of larcenies, firearm offenses, and interfering with police. Abreu is also a supervised person with Adult Probation.

Chavis was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. Abreu was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. Johnson was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. All three (3) men were each held on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 8, 2023

