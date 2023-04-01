Traffic Stop on Route 8 in Bridgeport Results in Firearm Seizure and OUI Arrest

On 04/01/2023 at approximately 1:05 AM, a Trooper assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport observed a silver Kia Optima displaying a Tennessee registration traveling at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner on Route 8 northbound in the area of Exit 5 in Bridgeport. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator of the Kia was identified as Luis F. Santiago, DOB 04/29/1991, of Bridgeport. While interacting with Santiago, troopers observed that he was exhibiting signs of possible impairment and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, which were not performed to standard. During a subsequent search, a loaded 9mm Ruger SR9 handgun with an altered serial number was located inside of the vehicle operated by Santiago. Based upon the on-scene investigation, Santiago was taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-222, Reckless Driving

C.G.S. 14-227(a), Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol

C.G.S. 29-38 Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

C.G.S. 29-38, Illegal Altering of a Firearm

C.G.S. 53a-217, Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Santiago was later released on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court on 05/01/2023.