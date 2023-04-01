Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Traffic Stop on Route 8 in Bridgeport Results in Firearm Seizure and OUI Arrest

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 1, 2023

On 04/01/2023 at approximately 1:05 AM, a Trooper assigned to Troop G in Bridgeport observed a silver Kia Optima displaying a Tennessee registration traveling at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner on Route 8 northbound in the area of Exit 5 in Bridgeport. A traffic stop was initiated and the operator of the Kia was identified as Luis F. Santiago, DOB 04/29/1991, of Bridgeport. While interacting with Santiago, troopers observed that he was exhibiting signs of possible impairment and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, which were not performed to standard. During a subsequent search, a loaded 9mm Ruger SR9 handgun with an altered serial number was located inside of the vehicle operated by Santiago. Based upon the on-scene investigation, Santiago was taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 14-222, Reckless Driving

C.G.S. 14-227(a), Operating Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol

C.G.S. 29-38 Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

C.G.S. 29-38, Illegal Altering of a Firearm

C.G.S. 53a-217, Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Santiago was later released on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Bridgeport Superior Court on 05/01/2023.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

