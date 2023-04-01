Bridgeport Man Gets 2 Years For Crash That Killed Woman

In Bridgeport, a local man was sentenced to two years in prison for causing the death of an elderly woman from Prospect while racing on a city street. During the court hearing on Friday, 21-year-old Rolando Solano apologized to the victim’s family and expressed remorse for his actions. The judge acknowledged his apology but reminded Solano that only he knows how sincere he truly is. The judge then sentenced Solano to 10 years, with two years in prison and five years of probation after his release.

The incident occurred on October 14, 2020, when the victim, 79-year-old Sydell Kugell, and her husband were on their way home after visiting a relative at a nursing home. Solano was driving at nearly 100 mph in a 30-mph zone when he struck their car, causing severe injuries to both victims. The couple had to be cut out of their car, and Sydell Kugell was screaming for help. Three occupants of Solano’s car were walking around the scene, and one of them was overheard complaining about losing the race.

Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Cunniff argued for a five-year prison term, citing the severity of Solano’s conduct and the tragedy he caused. Louis Kugell, the victim’s husband, also spoke in court and expressed his pain and suffering from that day. Solano’s lawyer, William Gerace, requested leniency.