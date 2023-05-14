Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Trumbull

ERRATIC DRIVER CHARGED WITH DRUGS AND GUN POSSESSION IN TRUMBULL

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 14, 2023

#Trumbull CT—Trumbull Police arrested a Bridgeport man Monday evening after he was reported to be driving erratically, and was found to be in possession of drugs and an illegal handgun. Police located the Hyundai Elantra driving on Main Street where the vehicle was stopped and police investigation led to the driver being taken into custody. Keith Wilkerson, age 25, of Hawley Avenue, was arrested and charged accordingly for his involvement in this incident.

At approximately 4:30 PM on Monday, May 8, Officer Fortunato was notified by a passing motorist of an erratic driver. The officer located the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Route 15, and stopped the vehicle nearby. The driver, Wilkerson, said that he was running late for work at the Trumbull Mall and had just picked up his six (6) year-old son, who was now sitting in the front passenger seat.

Officers learned that the vehicle was not properly registered and would have to be towed, so officers had Wilkerson exit the vehicle. Officer Tantimonico observed what appeared to be a firearm inside of a bag that Wilkerson was holding and was trying to conceal from view. Officers secured the bag and discovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, a spring-loaded switchblade knife, numerous folds of heroin, and several ecstasy pills inside of the bag.

Wilkerson was charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, Illegal Alteration of Firearm, Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle (3 counts), Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (3 counts), Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Illegal Transfer of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 25, 2023, for these criminal charges.

Wilkerson was also charged with Misuse of Marker Plates, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid License. He was held on an additional $1,000 bond for the motor vehicle charges, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 25.

