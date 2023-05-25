TRUMBULL OFFICERS NAB THREE TEENS WHO LEFT STOLEN CAR WHILE SHOPPING

#Trumbull CT– Three (3) teens were charged Monday afternoon when they left a stolen vehicle at the Trumbull Mall while they went shopping. Officers located and arrested the teens near the bus stop and recovered tools and USB cords that are commonly used to commit car thefts. Okief Braham, age 18, of Hartford, a seventeen (17) year old juvenile female of Stamford, and a fifteen (15) year old juvenile male of Hartford were all arrested for their involvement in this incident.

On May 22, 2023, an observant Trumbull Police officer who was patrolling the mall parking lot spotted an unoccupied vehicle which had a broken window and the engine still running. Upon closer inspection, the Kia Optima was found to have a broken ignition with a USB cord inserted, which indicated that it was stolen. Officers verified the vehicle had been stolen earlier the same day in Stamford. Officers began searching the area for the teens who had been observed leaving the vehicle just minutes earlier.

When located a short time later exiting the mall, officers detained the teens near the bus stop. The juvenile female became aggressive with the officers and had to be restrained. She was found to be carrying a variety of tools used for car thefts, specifically for Kia and Hyundai. When further investigation connected the teens to the stolen car, all three (3) were arrested and transported to Trumbull Police headquarters. The fifteen (15) year old juvenile male was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He was released to custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear in Hartford Juvenile Court on June 5, 2023.

The seventeen (17) year old juvenile female was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Interfering with an Officer. She was released to custody of her mother on a Promise to Appear in Stamford Juvenile Court on June 5, 2023. Braham was charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on May 30, 2023

