Norwalk News: LARCENY 1ST ARREST

May 14, 2023

In November of 2022, The Norwalk Police Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation into a report of a married couple illegally taking money from an elderly person. The wife, Kelley Lombardo, was the conservator for the elderly person, and together with her husband Michael Lombardo, were accused of taking approximately $460,000 for their own personal use.

As the result of a seven-month-long and detailed investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Michael and Kelley Lombardo, who turned themselves in to the Norwalk Police Department on May 11, 2023.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to please contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000, or via the methods below.

Arrested: Kelley Lombardo, 49, of 17 Redmont Rd., Stamford, CT.

Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First

Bond: $50,000

Court date: 5-23-23

Arrested: Michael Lombardo, 46, of 17 Redmont Rd., Stamford, CT.

Charges: Larceny First and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny First

Bond: $50,000

Court date: 5-23-23

