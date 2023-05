UPDATE: 3 fire lines are in operation. Cars were on fire in front of the home now extinguished as well as the bulk of the structure fire. Propane tanks in the garage are now “off-gassing” according to radio reports.

2023-05-08@10:22pm–#Norwalk CT– A two-alarm fire on Cossitt Road was confirmed by firefighters on the scene. Everyone has made it out of the home safely.

