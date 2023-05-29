State Police —2023 Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Statistics – 05/28/2023**

The Connecticut State Police had 4,504 calls for service, assisted 366 motorists, responded to 246 accidents with 2 involving serious injuries and 3 reported fatalities, made 29 DUI arrests, issued 472 citations for speeding and 186 seatbelt citations. We issued 483 citations for hazardous moving violations (to include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc). These are reflective of the time period beginning on Friday, May 26th at midnight and ending at 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, May 28th, 2023.
2023 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:
Calls for service: 4,504
Speeding: 472
Seatbelt violations: 186
Hazardous moving violations: 483
DUI arrests: 29
Motor Vehicle Accidents: 246
With reported injuries: 25
Serious Injuries: 2 – Middlefield, Windsor Locks
Fatalities: 3 – Greenwich (1), Middlebury (2)
