**State Police —2023 Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Statistics – 05/28/2023**

May 29, 2023

The Connecticut State Police had 4,504 calls for service, assisted 366 motorists, responded to 246 accidents with 2 involving serious injuries and 3 reported fatalities, made 29 DUI arrests, issued 472 citations for speeding and 186 seatbelt citations. We issued 483 citations for hazardous moving violations (to include: unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc). These are reflective of the time period beginning on Friday, May 26th at midnight and ending at 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, May 28th, 2023.

2023 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Calls for service: 4,504

Speeding: 472

Seatbelt violations: 186

Hazardous moving violations: 483

DUI arrests: 29

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 246

With reported injuries: 25

Serious Injuries: 2 – Middlefield, Windsor Locks

Fatalities: 3 – Greenwich (1), Middlebury (2)

