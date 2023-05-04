Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Theft of Tobacco Products

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 4, 2023
nima 2023 card

#Westport CT– On February 2 nd, 2022 at approximately 4:40 am, an officer on routine patrol discovered a forced entry burglary at Riverside Sunoco (240 Riverside Ave). Further investigation revealed that the glass in the front door was smashed, and entry was gained. Tobacco products appeared to be the target of the burglary as vaping devices and cigarettes were the majority of items stolen. The total loss reported by the victim was approximately $3,600. The investigation was turned over to the Detective Bureau. The investigating detective processed the scene to include DNA swabs of evidence left on the scene. Recovered in Bridgeport on February 16 th 2023 was a stolen vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle seen on surveillance at the burglary. A search of that vehicle uncovered items stolen from the burglary. Using surveillance footage and DNA evidence, Thomas Moccaie was developed as a suspect who allegedly committed the burglary.

A warrant was issued and on May 1st, Mr. Moccaie was arrested at Stamford Superior Court and charged with the above crimes. He was held on a court-set bond of 50,000.

This press release was made possible by:

nima 2023 card
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport News: Runaway Tire Causes Crash

Apr 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

I-95 Motorcycle Crash

Apr 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Wanted For Murder

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Seymour News: Fire At Community Center

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Threats Made To Barney

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Trumbull News: Teens Arrested After Abandoning Car In Town

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick