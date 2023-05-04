Westport News: Theft of Tobacco Products

#Westport CT– On February 2 nd, 2022 at approximately 4:40 am, an officer on routine patrol discovered a forced entry burglary at Riverside Sunoco (240 Riverside Ave). Further investigation revealed that the glass in the front door was smashed, and entry was gained. Tobacco products appeared to be the target of the burglary as vaping devices and cigarettes were the majority of items stolen. The total loss reported by the victim was approximately $3,600. The investigation was turned over to the Detective Bureau. The investigating detective processed the scene to include DNA swabs of evidence left on the scene. Recovered in Bridgeport on February 16 th 2023 was a stolen vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle seen on surveillance at the burglary. A search of that vehicle uncovered items stolen from the burglary. Using surveillance footage and DNA evidence, Thomas Moccaie was developed as a suspect who allegedly committed the burglary.

A warrant was issued and on May 1st, Mr. Moccaie was arrested at Stamford Superior Court and charged with the above crimes. He was held on a court-set bond of 50,000.

