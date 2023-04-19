Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Runaway Tire Causes Crash

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 19, 2023

#Westport CT–The Westport Fire Companies from Saugatuck Station 4 and Headquarters went to a reported car crash on Interstate 95 south between exits 17 and 16 at 3:11 in the morning. Engine 4 got there and saw that there was only one car in the accident and it was in the left lane. Engine 4 said that the person in the car was trapped and needed to be freed. The firefighters used special tools to free the trapped person. The Westport EMS took the person to a nearby hospital, but we don’t know how badly they were hurt.

The CT State Police said that a tire from another car hit the moving car and broke off most of its roof. The police are still investigating the accident.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Apr 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

I-95 Motorcycle Crash

Apr 15, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Hazardous Waste Day

Apr 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Westport News: Runaway Tire Causes Crash

Apr 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Stone Academy Investigation

Apr 19, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Derby News: Structure Fire

Apr 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Violation Of Protective Order

Apr 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick