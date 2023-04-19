Westport News: Runaway Tire Causes Crash

#Westport CT–The Westport Fire Companies from Saugatuck Station 4 and Headquarters went to a reported car crash on Interstate 95 south between exits 17 and 16 at 3:11 in the morning. Engine 4 got there and saw that there was only one car in the accident and it was in the left lane. Engine 4 said that the person in the car was trapped and needed to be freed. The firefighters used special tools to free the trapped person. The Westport EMS took the person to a nearby hospital, but we don’t know how badly they were hurt.

The CT State Police said that a tire from another car hit the moving car and broke off most of its roof. The police are still investigating the accident.