Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Westport, CT) – On Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the Westport Police

Department will again partner with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for the

twenty-fourth National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event will be held at the Westport

Center for Senior Activities located at 21 Imperial Avenue.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

(SAMHSA), the majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine

from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last

year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest

number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.

In the words of DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, “Take Back Day is a critical effort to curb the

historic surge in U.S. overdoses. We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out

medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse,

and, ultimately, can help save lives.” In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has

removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception. Please join the

Westport Police Department in doing our part to help continue the success of this vital initiative.

Please note that collection sites cannot accept illicit drugs, needles, or sharps, only pills or patches.

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must

be tightly sealed to prevent leakage. Vape pens where the batteries can be removed, can be disposed

of at the drug take back. Vape pens where batteries cannot be removed will not be accepted at the

drug take back. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Residents are also reminded that a year-round collection bin is installed in the lobby of Westport

police headquarters, where prescription drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than

waiting for designated collection dates.

For those seeking more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 22nd

Take Back Day event, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/

