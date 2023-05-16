Westport News: Red Flag Warning

WESTPORT, CT – Effective immediately, Westport Fire Marshal/Open Burning Official

Terrence Dunn has banned all outside burning until further notice due to extremely dry

conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the entire state.

Fire Marshal Dunn said, “This ban includes all recreational campfires and fire pits. Please

recognize that brush fires will spread rapidly possibly threatening homes and property. Do not try to self-extinguish and call 911 immediately.”

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

This press release was made possible by: