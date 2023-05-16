Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Red Flag Warning

ByStephen Krauchick

May 16, 2023

WESTPORT, CT – Effective immediately, Westport Fire Marshal/Open Burning Official

Terrence Dunn has banned all outside burning until further notice due to extremely dry

conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the entire state.

Fire Marshal Dunn said, “This ban includes all recreational campfires and fire pits. Please

recognize that brush fires will spread rapidly possibly threatening homes and property. Do not try to self-extinguish and call 911 immediately.”

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

By Stephen Krauchick

