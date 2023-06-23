BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON TICKETMASTER & SEATGEEK’S EFFORTS TO INCREASE TRANSPARENCY AROUND HIDDEN TICKET & JUNK FEES

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) released the following statement after Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, and SeatGeek announced they will begin showing consumers the full price of tickets and fees up front:

“Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s announcement is a step in the right direction, but no substitute for legislation to provide consumers with transparency and prevent companies from imposing ridiculous junk fees. Rather than a voluntary patchwork varying by company, Americans deserve a basic disclosure standard so they can be fully aware of the prices and fees they’re being charged. The days of padding corporate profits by nickel and diming consumers are numbered. We need the Junk Fee Prevention Act to address the price gouging and hidden costs – not just for concerts and sporting events, but for airlines, hotels, and other services.”

In March, Blumenthal introduced the Junk Fee Prevention Act to eliminate excessive, hidden, and unnecessary fees imposed on consumers and require full prices of services be provided upfront ensuring transparency in the ticketing, hotel, and entertainment industries. Blumenthal is also the lead Senate co-sponsor of the BOSS Act, which would provide transparency and regulation to the primary and second live events ticket marketplace.