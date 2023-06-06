Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Park Av Homicide

#Bridgeport News: Members of the Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Squad arrested an 18-year-old Bridgeport teen for the murder of 18-year-old Trevon Pierce. Trevon Pierce was murdered on May 29, 2023, in the 1100 block of Park Avenue. The cause of death has been certified as “Stab Wound of Torso”. The manner of death has been certified as “Homicide”

The male suspect turned 18 years old two days ago and was 17 at the time of the incident. He has been charged with 53a-54a Murder and 53-206 Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. The suspect has a 1-million-dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on June 6, 2023.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz, at 203-581-5293 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.