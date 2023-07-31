BURGLARY AND LARCENY SPREE ENDS IN ARRESTS AND RECOVERY STOLEN CAR AT TRUMBULL MALL

Trumbull Police apprehended two (2) men and one juvenile male after they broke into vehicles, shoplifted, and attempted to flee police from a stolen car they were entering at the Trumbull Mall, on Thursday, July 27th. Edgardo Mercado, age 21, John Adorno, age 19, and a sixteen (16) year old male, all from Meriden, were arrested and charged for their involvement in these crimes.

At approximately 12:30 PM, Trumbull officers were notified that a stolen white 2014 Kia Sorento was on mall property. The vehicle had been reported stolen to the Bristol Police Department, on Wednesday, July 26 after the vehicle’s key was stolen from a locker at the Bristol Planet Fitness, leading to the theft of the vehicle. This Kia also matched the description of a suspect vehicle that was involved in breaking into other vehicles in Trumbull.

Officers located this Kia unoccupied in the mall parking lot, and later apprehended Mercado as he was entering the driver’s door of the stolen Kia with shopping bags of merchandise and the vehicle’s key in his hand. As the other suspects were entering the Kia and saw the police apprehend Mercado, they ran back into the mall with Trumbull officers chasing after them on foot. Adorno was eventually located and apprehended inside a women’s fitting room in Macy’s and the juvenile male was apprehended in the food court area.

Trumbull Officers had previously been detailed to investigate vehicle break-ins at the Planet Fitness and Edge Fitness locations in Trumbull where purses had been stolen. A witness observed the white Kia SUV pull into the one gym parking lot where a male exited and threw an object through the window of another vehicle. A male then entered and stole a purse from inside this vehicle before returning to the white Kia and fleeing the area.

Credit cards stolen from the car break-ins were used by these suspects to make approximately $2000 worth of fraudulent purchases at the mall, and they also shoplifted numerous items as well. Officers recovered the used stolen credit cards from Mercado’s possession. Police also recovered merchandise purchased with these stolen credit cards along with other items stolen from the mall. Mercado initially provided a false name to police, but officers later confirmed his identity. The remaining suspects avoided capture and remain at large.

The sixteen (16) year old male was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd degree, Larceny 4th degree, Larceny 5th degree, Burglary 3rd degree (2 counts), and Credit Card Theft. He was eventually released to the custody of his mother on a Promise to Appear in Middletown Juvenile Court on August 4, 2023.

Adorno was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd degree, Larceny 4th degree, Larceny 5th degree, Burglary 3rd degree (2 counts), and Credit Card Theft. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on August 8, 2023.

Mercado who has previous convictions of unlawfully taking other vehicles and was also found to have five (5) outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was charged with Larceny 2nd degree, Larceny 4th degree, Larceny 5th degree, Forgery 3rd degree 4 counts), Burglary 3rd degree (2 counts), Interfering with Police, and Credit Card Theft. He was held a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on August 8, 2023.

Anyone that may have any information regarding this incident or leading to the identity of the remaining suspects are asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.