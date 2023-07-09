Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

SECOND JUVENILE ARRESTED FOR GUNSHOT AT TRUMBULL MALL

Stephen Krauchick

Jul 8, 2023

#Trumbull police arrested the primary suspect involved in the shooting incident that took place at the Trumbull mall on May, 29, 2023. This sixteen (16) year old male resident of Bridgeport turned himself in to Trumbull Police Headquarters on Wednesday, July 6 for the outstanding warrant of his arrest.

He was criminally processed and charged with Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Threatening First Degree, and Breach of Peace. He was then turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Residential Center Superintendent at Bridgeport to be held, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on July 12, 2023.

Trumbull police detectives thoroughly investigated this incident, collected various types of evidence, and interviewed witnesses which all lead to the identification of this primary shooting suspect. The Trumbull police, with the assistance of the Bridgeport police, additionally executed a search warrant on this juvenile suspect’s residence where additional pieces of crucial evidence were recovered linking him to the shooting and lead to the issuance of the warrant for his arrest

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

SECOND JUVENILE ARRESTED FOR GUNSHOT AT TRUMBULL MALL

