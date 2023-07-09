SECOND JUVENILE ARRESTED FOR GUNSHOT AT TRUMBULL MALL

#Trumbull police arrested the primary suspect involved in the shooting incident that took place at the Trumbull mall on May, 29, 2023. This sixteen (16) year old male resident of Bridgeport turned himself in to Trumbull Police Headquarters on Wednesday, July 6 for the outstanding warrant of his arrest.

He was criminally processed and charged with Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Threatening First Degree, and Breach of Peace. He was then turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Residential Center Superintendent at Bridgeport to be held, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on July 12, 2023.

Trumbull police detectives thoroughly investigated this incident, collected various types of evidence, and interviewed witnesses which all lead to the identification of this primary shooting suspect. The Trumbull police, with the assistance of the Bridgeport police, additionally executed a search warrant on this juvenile suspect’s residence where additional pieces of crucial evidence were recovered linking him to the shooting and lead to the issuance of the warrant for his arrest