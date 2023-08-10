GOVERNOR LAMONT AND COMMISSIONER RUSSELL-TUCKER ANNOUNCE EXPANSION OF CONNECTICUT’S FREE SCHOOL MEALS PROGRAM

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today announced plans to expand Connecticut’s free school meals program for the 2023-2024 school year, enabling more students to receive access to nutritious breakfast and lunch at no additional cost to them or their families.

Under the plan, $16 million of funding the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act will be invested into the program. Funds will be utilized to support the provision of meals at no cost in the following ways:

All students in non-Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools participating in the federal School Breakfast Program (SBP) will be able to receive breakfast meals at no cost, including day students within residential childcare institutions. Approximately 114 districts participating in the SBP are eligible to receive this funding serving an estimated 177,243 eligible students.

Students who are eligible for reduced-price meals in non-CEP schools participating in the federal National School Lunch Program (NSLP) will be able to receive lunch at no cost, including day students within residential childcare institutions. Approximately 128 districts participating in the NSLP are eligible to receive this funding, serving an estimated 13,197 eligible students.

The investment results from collaborative advocacy between the Governor’s Office, the Connecticut State Department of Education, legislative leaders, and strategic school nutrition partners.

“This investment ensures that each student begins their day with a nourishing meal, fostering learning and growth,” Governor Lamont said. “Additionally, removing the family portion of the cost of lunch for students eligible for reduced-price meals means more money in their pockets for other essential needs. By ensuring access to nutritious meals, we empower our students to excel academically and in all facets of life.”

“I commend Governor Lamont and our legislative leaders for placing priority on the continuation of free breakfast and school-lunch subsidies for Connecticut’s students,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “Student health status, including physical health and student achievement, are directly connected. The research clearly shows that eating a nutritious and well-balanced breakfast improves concentration, alertness, and comprehension; results in fewer mistakes; assists with faster completion of math problems; results in better performance on standardized tests; and improves speed and memory on cognitive tests.”

Reimbursements to districts for meals served will be provided based on the approved eligibility status of each student – i.e., whether they quality for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.