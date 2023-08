2023-08-05@6:40pm–#Westport, CT–A motorcyclist lost his life after a collision with a car on I-95 northbound between exit 17 and 18. The accident occurred on a Saturday morning when the 35-year-old motorcyclist, Frank Brown of Waterbury, hit the back of the car in front of him. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and, unfortunately, was pronounced dead later on. The occupants of the other car did not sustain any injuries in the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

