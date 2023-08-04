Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation

#Norwalk CT– On August 6, 2011, 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston, were shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Avenue B. As we approach the twelfth anniversary of the

incident, the Norwalk Police Department would like to encourage anyone with information to

come forward. While we have no updates to share regarding this case, we are hoping that with

the increased reach of technology, and the continued offering of a $50,000 reward by the State of

Connecticut, we may obtain new information not previously garnered.



Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk

Police Department at 203-854-3028 of 203-854-3011. Information can also be provided using

any of the methods below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)