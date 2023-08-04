Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Norwalk News: Homicide Investigation

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 4, 2023

#Norwalk CT– On August 6, 2011, 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston, were shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Avenue B. As we approach the twelfth anniversary of the
incident, the Norwalk Police Department would like to encourage anyone with information to
come forward. While we have no updates to share regarding this case, we are hoping that with
the increased reach of technology, and the continued offering of a $50,000 reward by the State of
Connecticut, we may obtain new information not previously garnered.


Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Cold Case Unit of the Norwalk
Police Department at 203-854-3028 of 203-854-3011. Information can also be provided using
any of the methods below.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport Westport

Westport News: House Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Car Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport Westport

Westport News: House Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CONNECTICUT CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION TO STRENGTHEN GRID RESILIENCE

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Today’s Car Fire

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON APPELLATE COURT DECISION UPHOLDING ELIMINATION OF RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION TO SCHOOL VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

Aug 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick