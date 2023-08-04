Illegal Towing and Fraud Charges”

On August 1, 2023, a felony arrest warrant for Samuel Sauders (DOB June 1, 1978) was submitted and signed, by Superior Court Judge Reid, for the arrest of Samuel Saunders, DOB June 1, 1978.

The arrest warrant is stemming from multiple criminal complaints that originated on September 17, 2022. The complaints involved the illegal private towing of vehicles by a contracted tow operator for the Bridgeport Housing Authority, covering the Fireside Apartments and other properties.

On August 3, 2023, the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division contacted Samuel Saunders’ (DOB June 1, 1978) attorney and made him aware of the outstanding warrant. Samuel Saunders (DOB June 1, 1978) was notified of the outstanding warrant through his attorney and turned himself in at the Bridgeport Police Department.

Samuels Saunders (DOB June 1, 1978) was brought to booking, where he was served with the arrest warrant charging him with:

• 1 count of CSS: 53a-123 Larceny in the 2nd Degree

• 1 count of CGS: 53a-125a Larceny in the 5th Degree

• 1 count of CGS: 53a-293 Vendor Fraud In the 3rd Degree

• 1 count CGS: 14-66(a)(1) Operating without a Wrecker License

• 1 count CGS: 14-66(a)(3) Charging Excessive Wrecker Rates

Samuel Saunders’ (DOB June 1, 1978) bond was set at $20,000.

This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with further information can contact Detective Timothy Leonard at 203-576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.