Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Serious Condition-Driver Flees

Bridgeport Police said in a statement: “At 23:19hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian struck in the 400th block of Hollister Avenue. On-scene Bridgeport Police reports indicated the victim sustained lacerations and scrapes to her head and bruising on her chest. The Bridgeport Traffic Division is actively investigating this incident”.

2023-09-01@11:20pm– #Bridgeport CT–A woman was hit by a car on Hollister Avenue between Stratford and Connecticut Avenue. First responders found the victim lying under a parked car. A witness said they heard a loud thud and heard a car speed off before they could identify the make of the car. She received head trauma when her head was struck and she is in serious condition.