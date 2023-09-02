Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Serious Condition-Driver Flees

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 2, 2023

Bridgeport Police said in a statement: “At 23:19hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian struck in the 400th block of Hollister Avenue. On-scene Bridgeport Police reports indicated the victim sustained lacerations and scrapes to her head and bruising on her chest. The Bridgeport Traffic Division is actively investigating this incident”.

2023-09-01@11:20pm– #Bridgeport CT–A woman was hit by a car on Hollister Avenue between Stratford and Connecticut Avenue.  First responders found the victim lying under a parked car.  A witness said they heard a loud thud and heard a car speed off before they could identify the make of the car.  She received head trauma when her head was struck and she is in serious condition.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Aug 16, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES $470,000 SETTLEMENT WITH OPTIMUS HEALTH CARE OVER FALSE CLAIMS AND IMPROPER BILLING ALLEGATIONS

Aug 13, 2023 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Stabbing

Aug 8, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

Sep 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Fire With Injury

Sep 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Serious Condition-Driver Flees

Sep 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick