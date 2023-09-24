Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford News: Theft Of Cooking Oil

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 24, 2023

On September 15, 2023, officers took a complaint from Lasse’s Restaurant about the theft of cooking oil
overnight. Orange PD had made an arrest of 3 males overnight for the theft of oil in their town. After an
investigation, it was determined that the 3 males were also responsible for the Lasse’s theft. The officer went to Derby court where the males were awaiting arraignment for the Orange arrest and they were charged
accordingly.

