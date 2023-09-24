Milford News: Theft Of Cooking Oil

On September 15, 2023, officers took a complaint from Lasse’s Restaurant about the theft of cooking oil
overnight. Orange PD had made an arrest of 3 males overnight for the theft of oil in their town. After an
investigation, it was determined that the 3 males were also responsible for the Lasse’s theft. The officer went to Derby court where the males were awaiting arraignment for the Orange arrest and they were charged
accordingly.
On September 15, 2023, officers took a complaint from Lasse’s Restaurant about the theft of cooking oil