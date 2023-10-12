Milford News: Drug Possession and Warrants

#Milford CT– On October 11, 2023, Officer Studdard was working near 1201 Boston Post Road. At approximately 1841 hours, he saw Jeffrey Yu exit a car and go into the mall. Officer Studdard knew Yu from past experiences and was aware that there was a warrant for his arrest.

Upon returning to his vehicle, Yu was approached by officers and asked to get out of his car. Yu refused to do this and resisted arrest. After a struggle, officers were able to get him out of the vehicle and place him under arrest. During the arrest, officers discovered that Yu was carrying drugs and drug-related items.

Further investigation showed that Yu was also facing several other charges from previous incidents. These included avoiding police, driving a vehicle under suspension, using an unregistered vehicle, not having insurance, two counts of failing to show up to court when scheduled, and not following probation rules.

Now, Jeffrey Yu is held with a bond of $8,000 and will appear in court on November 8, 2023, to face these charges:

Interfering with an Officer

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Engaging in Pursuit (Warrant)

Operating a Motor Vehicle (MV) Under Suspension (Warrant)

Operating an Unregistered MV (Warrant)

No Insurance (Warrant)

Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (Warrants – 2 Counts)

Violation of Probation (Warrant)