Stratford Library Offers “Reptile Nook” October 15

ByAlex

Oct 12, 2023

Stratford Library Offers “Reptile Nook” October 15e Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut will welcome representatives and their “friends” from The Reptile Nook of Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 15 at 2 pm. It is free and open to the public.

Fascinating animal talk from guest speakers Jess and Zack Decoteau, animal keepers and educators from The Reptile Nook, will showcase a variety of reptiles for the program including Venom the Asian Forest Scorpion, Bubbles the Ball Python, Pepper the Corn Snake and Red the Uromastyx (spiny-tailed lizard.)

The Reptile Nook is dedicated to teaching people of all ages about reptiles and amphibians hoping to help people both face their fears of these misunderstood creatures and to love and appreciate animals of all kinds.

“The Reptile Nook” talk will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm on October 15. No reservations necessary. For further information, call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

