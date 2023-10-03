AQUARION SCHEDULES OUTAGES AFFECTING MAIN STREET, WOODEND ROAD AREA ON OCTOBER 3RD, 11PM – 7AM 

Aquarion will conduct a valve replacement in the area of Main Street and Woodend Road on October 3, 2023, from approximately 11 PM to 7 AM. Residents and businesses within the 900 through 1300 blocks of Main Street and where Main Street and Woodend Road intersect are expected to be affected directly. Per Aquarion’s alert, the Town of Stratford advises that, during and after the outage event, some residents may experience discolored water.

Aquarion recommends to delay laundry washing and use stored water for drinking and cooking during this time. Prior to resuming use for these purposes, run your cold-water faucet until the water runs clear. Visit www.aquarionwater.com/alerts for outage updates.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Sarah Matthews in the Mayor’s office at smatthews@townofstratford.com.