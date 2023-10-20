Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Greenwich Man Arrested Following Domestic Violence Investigation in Westport

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 20, 2023

On October 15, 2023, Westport Police took 59-year-old Robert Matturro into custody in connection with a domestic violence incident that transpired earlier in the year. Matturro, a resident of Greenwich, CT, now faces charges of first-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The incident in question unfolded on the morning of May 9, 2023. According to the complainant, Matturro, identified as an ex-boyfriend, appeared uninvited at their residence. He allegedly began by banging on the front door and, upon receiving no response, proceeded to an unlocked back door through which he gained entry.

Once inside, the situation escalated. Despite the complainant’s repeated demands for him to depart, Matturro refused. An argument ensued, during which the complainant’s fear was heightened due to Matturro’s history of violence. Following the confrontation, Matturro left the premises, prompting the complainant to alert the authorities.

In the aftermath of the incident, Westport Police initiated a thorough investigation, eventually securing an arrest warrant for Matturro. The case progressed until October 15th, when Westport officers, responding to information from Greenwich Police Department, apprehended Matturro, who was being detained there.

Matturro was subsequently transported to Westport Police Department, where he was officially charged. After his arrest, he was released on a $1,000 bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance on October 16, 2023, at Stamford Superior Court to answer to the charges.

This case highlights the ongoing efforts by Westport Police to thoroughly investigate reports of domestic disturbances and ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. Their collaboration with other local law enforcement agencies, as demonstrated in Matturro’s arrest, is a testament to their dedication to upholding justice across jurisdictional lines.

(Westport Police Press Release)

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

