Westport News: Home Goods Larceny

WESTPORT, CT — On October 12, 2023, authorities apprehended Jaleesa Banner, a 34-year-old resident of Wilmington, DE, concluding a prolonged investigation into a shoplifting incident that occurred earlier this year.

The investigation was set into motion on July 26, 2023, when the Westport Police Department was alerted to a case of larceny at a local HomeGoods store. The report, initiated around 6:41 PM, came from the store’s loss prevention team, who had observed an instance of alleged shoplifting through video surveillance footage. Interestingly, the individual captured on camera in Westport was also seen returning the stolen items at a HomeGoods location in Stamford, establishing a pattern of behavior.

At the inception of the case, the suspect’s identity remained elusive. However, determined efforts by Westport detectives led to a breakthrough. By collaborating with neighboring police departments and distributing the surveillance footage, they were able to put a name to the suspect’s face. Jaleesa Banner was eventually identified as the person believed to be responsible for the thefts.

Following this identification, an arrest warrant was issued for Ms. Banner. In the early hours of October 12, at approximately 1:00 AM, the Connecticut State Police took her into custody and informed the Westport authorities of the development. She was subsequently transferred to the Westport Police Department.

Upon her arrival, Ms. Banner was formally charged with fifth-degree larceny, a serious allegation reflecting the nature of her purported activities. A court set her bond at $25,000, underlining the gravity of the charge.

Following her arrest, Jaleesa Banner faced the legal consequences of her actions. She was transported to Stamford Superior Court the next day, October 13, 2023, for her arraignment, marking the next phase in a case that combines diligent police work with inter-departmental collaboration.

The Westport Police Department’s commitment to resolving this case underscores their dedication to the safety and security of local businesses and the broader community. The apprehension of Ms. Banner serves as a strong reminder that law enforcement agencies remain vigilant against such acts of theft and are prepared to utilize all resources at their disposal to ensure justice is served.

Jaleesa has also been arrested in Delaware> https://dsp.delaware.gov/…/traffic-stop-leads-to…/