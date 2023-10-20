Westport Police Investigate Shots Fired Requesting Public Assistance

On October 6, an arrest was made in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred on July 11 in Saugatuck. The arrested individual is a 17-year-old juvenile from Stratford, who was already incarcerated at Manson Youth Institute due to a prior arrest by a different agency. The apprehension followed an extensive investigation conducted by the Detective Bureau, involving multiple interviews and search warrants. The charges brought against the juvenile include Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Reckless Endangerment 1st, Breach of Peace, and Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Peace. A court appearance at Bridgeport Juvenile Court is scheduled for October 13, and it is anticipated that additional arrests may follow.

The incident on July 11, 2023, took place around 9:48 PM when the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired in the vicinity of Saugatuck Avenue and Franklin Street. In response, patrol units were dispatched promptly to the scene. Initial investigations revealed that witnesses observed a nondescript white vehicle traveling north on Franklin Street, then north on Saugatuck Avenue, and subsequently turning west on Sunrise Road. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired from the vehicle as it made the turn onto Sunrise Road. To facilitate the ongoing investigation, the Westport Police encourage residents in the area to review their surveillance cameras and report any suspicious activity they might have captured to the Westport Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080, the tip line (203) 520-3831, or directly to Detective John Lauria at dlauria@westportct.gov.