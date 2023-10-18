Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport Police Make An Arrest In Connection With With Sunday Carjacking

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 18, 2023

UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL ARREST INFORMATION – Vincys Baez Arrested:

On October 18th, Vincys Baez (DOB: 06/03/03) of Waterbury was arrested at Stamford Superior Court for his involvement in the September 17th carjacking incident. Baez was the second individual captured on the surveillance camera. He has been charged with multiple serious offenses, including Home Invasion, Burglary 1st, Robbery by Carjacking, Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment, Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st, Robbery 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st. He is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL ARREST INFORMATION – Garrett Gibbs Arrested:

On October 6th, with the assistance of the Waterbury Police Department, Westport Detectives took Garrett Gibbs (DOB: 04/19/2001) of Waterbury into custody for his involvement in the same carjacking incident. Gibbs faces charges of Home Invasion, Burglary 1st, Robbery by Carjacking, Assault 3rd, Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st, and Robbery 1st. He is currently being held at the Westport Police Department on a court-ordered $500,000.00 bond and has a court date scheduled for October 16th, 2023, at Stamford Superior Court.

Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Carjacking:

In a separate development, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection with the carjacking that occurred on September 17th. The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant in Berlin, CT, where four stolen motor vehicles, including the Aston Martin taken during the carjacking, were recovered. The juvenile faces a range of charges, including Home Invasion, Strangulation 1st Degree, Robbery by Carjacking, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny of Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Larceny of Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, and Illegal Taking of Payment Card. Westport Detectives are seeking an order to detain, and if granted, the juvenile will be transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Chief and First Selectwoman Statements:

Chief Foti Koskinas and First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies involved in solving the case and expressed gratitude for their professionalism and dedication. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining safety and security in the community.

Acknowledgments:

Westport Police expressed their gratitude to the CT State Police Violent Crime Task Force, Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force, Berlin Police Department, and Waterbury Police Department for their valuable assistance in the investigation.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport Police Recover 3 Million Dollars’ worth of Bitcoin

Oct 4, 2023 Alex
Westport

one-car motor vehicle crash on Cross Highway

Sep 29, 2023 Alex
Fairfield Westport

#Fairfield-#Westport Merritt Parkway Shutdown

Sep 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Fugitive From Justice Arrest

Oct 18, 2023 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF CONNECTICUT’S ANNUAL CRIME STATISTICS REPORT FOR 2022

Oct 18, 2023 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Make An Arrest In Connection With With Sunday Carjacking

Oct 18, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Pedestrian Struck

Oct 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick