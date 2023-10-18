Westport Police Make An Arrest In Connection With With Sunday Carjacking

UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL ARREST INFORMATION – Vincys Baez Arrested:

On October 18th, Vincys Baez (DOB: 06/03/03) of Waterbury was arrested at Stamford Superior Court for his involvement in the September 17th carjacking incident. Baez was the second individual captured on the surveillance camera. He has been charged with multiple serious offenses, including Home Invasion, Burglary 1st, Robbery by Carjacking, Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment, Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st, Robbery 1st, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st. He is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL ARREST INFORMATION – Garrett Gibbs Arrested:

On October 6th, with the assistance of the Waterbury Police Department, Westport Detectives took Garrett Gibbs (DOB: 04/19/2001) of Waterbury into custody for his involvement in the same carjacking incident. Gibbs faces charges of Home Invasion, Burglary 1st, Robbery by Carjacking, Assault 3rd, Larceny 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st, and Robbery 1st. He is currently being held at the Westport Police Department on a court-ordered $500,000.00 bond and has a court date scheduled for October 16th, 2023, at Stamford Superior Court.

Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Carjacking:

In a separate development, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection with the carjacking that occurred on September 17th. The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant in Berlin, CT, where four stolen motor vehicles, including the Aston Martin taken during the carjacking, were recovered. The juvenile faces a range of charges, including Home Invasion, Strangulation 1st Degree, Robbery by Carjacking, Burglary 1st Degree, Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny of Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, Larceny of Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, and Illegal Taking of Payment Card. Westport Detectives are seeking an order to detain, and if granted, the juvenile will be transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Chief and First Selectwoman Statements:

Chief Foti Koskinas and First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies involved in solving the case and expressed gratitude for their professionalism and dedication. They emphasized their commitment to maintaining safety and security in the community.

Acknowledgments:

Westport Police expressed their gratitude to the CT State Police Violent Crime Task Force, Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force, Berlin Police Department, and Waterbury Police Department for their valuable assistance in the investigation.