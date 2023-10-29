Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

MURPHY, BLUMENTHAL PUSH TO FUND PROGRAM TO LOWER COST OF HIGH-SPEED INTERNET

ByAlex

Oct 29, 2023

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined a group of 32 colleagues in urging Congressional leaders to extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides financial assistance to access high-speed internet for 172,54 households in Connecticut and more than 21 million working families across the nation.

“We write to urge you to extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides over 21 million working families with financial assistance for broadband access, to help bridge the digital divide so they can continue to afford the broadband services they need for work, school, health care, and more,” wrote the senators. “Should ACP funding not be extended, millions of Americans could be at risk of losing access to broadband.”

“Failing to extend funding would be irresponsible,” they continued. “We urge you to extend funding for the ACP in a government appropriations package and include a long-term solution that ensures efficient spending of taxpayer dollars.”

