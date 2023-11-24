Shelton News: Teens With Guns

On 10/24/2023 the Shelton Police Department arrested 18 year old Jaiden
Lanzi of Shelton and 19 year old Jason Smith of Derby. Both Lanzi and Smith
were charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm and related charges.
The arrest stems from an incident that was reported to Shelton Police on
10/17/2023, where two firearms were stolen from a Shelton residence. During the
investigation it was discovered that the firearms had transitioned through several
individuals.
Through interviews and follow up investigation the Shelton Police applied for
and were granted search warrants to search residences and vehicles in Shelton,
Derby, and North Haven. During the execution of search warrants in Shelton and
North Haven officers located the two reported stolen firearms.
Lanzi was processed and charged with Theft of Firearm, illegal transfer of a
stolen firearm, improper storage of firearm, and Risk of Injury to a minor. Lanzi
was held on $100,000.00 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court on
10/25/2023.
Smith was processed and charged with Theft of Firearm, illegal transfer of
stolen firearm, and improper storage of a firearm. Smith was placed on a
$200,000.00 bond and transported to Derby Superior Court on 10/25/2023.
The investigation is ongoing with additional arrests expected in this
investigation.