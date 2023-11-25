Bridgeport Police Arrest Robbery Suspects

On the morning of Friday, November 17, 2023, the Bridgeport Police apprehended two local men, 33-year-old Carlos Souffront and 46-year-old Angel Martinez, for assaulting and robbing a 75-year-old man in his East Main St. backyard the previous day. The victim suffered a minor head injury as the assailants repeatedly punched him, pushing him against a dumpster and stealing his wallet. Detectives from the Robbery/Burglary Unit located Souffront and Martinez at the corner of Kossuth St. and Maple St. on the East Side around 8:00 AM, where they were seen with the black Nissan Rogue stolen from Stratford, the vehicle they had used to escape the scene. Souffront was arrested on the spot, while Martinez attempted to flee in the Rogue, eventually being apprehended by officers from the Gang Unit at East Main St. and Arctic St.

The robbery, captured on video, showed Martinez and Souffront approaching the victim with gestures implying they were armed. Souffront faced charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Assault on an Elderly Person in the Third Degree, and Larceny in the Sixth Degree, with a bond set at $150,000. Martinez faced charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Assault on an Elderly Person in the Third Degree, Larceny in the First Degree, and Larceny in the Sixth Degree, along with unrelated warrants for Burglary in the Third Degree and Larceny in the Third Degree. Martinez’s bonds totaled $178,000. Additionally, 40-year-old Patrick Brittin, present during Souffront’s arrest, faced charges related to Failure to Appear in the Second Degree and being a Fugitive from Justice from Pennsylvania, with bonds totaling $252,500. Sherri Caro, a 39-year-old Milford resident and passenger in the stolen Rogue, faced warrants for Failure to Appear in the First Degree and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree, with bonds amounting to $60,000.