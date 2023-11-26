Two Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle

On 11-19-23 at approximately 2:15am, police were advised that a vehicle was just

stolen from a driveway in Shelton. Officers on patrol were able to locate the stolen

vehicle and another vehicle that appeared to be connected with the stolen vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but the vehicles fled and police disengaged.

Officers were then advised that the vehicle following the stolen car crashed and

that the operator was fleeing on foot. Police headed towards the crash and located the

stolen vehicle as well. The stolen vehicle attempted to flee and struck a police vehicle.

Three people then fled the stolen vehicle on foot. Two of the three individuals were

apprehended by police following a foot chase.

Both individuals arrested were 14 year old juveniles from Hamden. The juveniles

were charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Engaging in Pursuit, Reckless Driving,

Interfering, and Operating a MV without a license. Both were released to a parent. One

arrestee was wearing an ankle bracelet and his probation officer was notified as well.

It was reported to police that the stolen vehicle was unlocked and the keys were

left in the vehicle. Police again are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and take the

keys inside.

The charges in the press release are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

