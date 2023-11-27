GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES NEW ELIGIBILITY LEVELS ALLOWED NEARLY 10,000 ADDITIONAL PEOPLE TO RECEIVE SNAP BENEFITS THIS YEAR

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced his administration’s decision to increase the income eligibility limits for Connecticut’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) effective in October 2022 is allowing an additional 8,959 individuals in 4,980 households to benefit from the program. The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS), which administers the program, estimates those individuals will access $19,868,553 in SNAP benefits over the coming year, or an average of $185 per month.

Connecticut’s SNAP program provides more than 229,000 households – including 140,700 children – a monthly allowance for purchasing food. Formerly known as food stamps, the federally-funded service combats food insecurity for eligible working families, other qualified adults, older adults, and persons with disabilities. SNAP enrollees are also automatically eligible for other federally-funded services including the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program, Head Start, and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Under the revised eligibility benefit levels, Connecticut residents qualify for SNAP if their monthly gross income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (for example, $2,430 for a single person and $5,000 for a four-person household). Until October 2022, Connecticut’s limit was 185% of the federal poverty level ($2,248 for a single person and $4,625 for a four-person household). The federal government allows monthly gross income limits up to 200% and Connecticut is now one of approximately 15 states to take full advantage of that allowance.

“This simple change brings in new federal funding to help Connecticut families put food on the table and supermarkets, grocery stores, and farmers markets operate in neighborhoods that might otherwise become food deserts,” Governor Lamont said. “I hope residents across the state will take a second look at whether they can benefit from SNAP and thank the federal government for allowing actions like this that support our efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity.”

“The Department of Social Services is proud to deliver essential benefits to Connecticut residents,” Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “SNAP benefits are proven to improve overall health and nutrition, and families at this income level will benefit from this assistance. These fully federally funded benefits also have a positive secondary effect by boosting local food economies around the state. We thank Governor Lamont for his support in ensuring that Connecticut families are healthy, secure, and thriving.”

SNAP enrollees are issued electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, which work like a debit card and are replenished for every month of eligibility. The cards can be used at thousands of participating food markets and grocery stores, convenience stores, farmers markets, and online at many retailers for food items approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. DSS recommends that SNAP enrollees change their EBT PINs each month to prevent benefits from being stolen due to illegal scams or skimming operations.

For more information on SNAP, visit www.ct.gov/snap.